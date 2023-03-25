 Skip navigation
Former Eagles linebacker Frank LeMaster dies at 71

  
Published March 25, 2023 02:16 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Linebacker Frank LeMaster #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles tight end Randy Grossman #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game at Veterans Stadium on September 30, 1979 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Frank LeMaster, a member of the Eagles’ 1980 Super Bowl team, has died. He was 71.

A fourth-round pick in 1974, LeMaster spent nine years in Philadelphia. He was traded to the 49ers in early 1984. San Francisco released him before the season began.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, LeMaster had the fourth-most starts of any Eagles linebacker, with 115.

He didn’t miss a game from 1974 through 1982, and he started every game for seven straight seasons.

LeMaster was a starter on the team that made it to Super Bowl XV. He qualified for the Pro Bowl in 1981.

We extend our condolences to LeMaster’s family, friends, and colleagues.