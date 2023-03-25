Former Eagles linebacker Frank LeMaster dies at 71

Frank LeMaster, a member of the Eagles’ 1980 Super Bowl team, has died. He was 71.

A fourth-round pick in 1974, LeMaster spent nine years in Philadelphia. He was traded to the 49ers in early 1984. San Francisco released him before the season began.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, LeMaster had the fourth-most starts of any Eagles linebacker, with 115.

He didn’t miss a game from 1974 through 1982, and he started every game for seven straight seasons.

LeMaster was a starter on the team that made it to Super Bowl XV. He qualified for the Pro Bowl in 1981.

We extend our condolences to LeMaster’s family, friends, and colleagues.