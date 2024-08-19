 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former first-rounder Gosder Cherilus arrested for urinating on plane passenger

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:37 PM

Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2008, has been arrested for disorderly conduct. He allegedly urinated on another passenger during a flight from Boston to Dublin.

Investigators reportedly believe he approached an elderly woman, exposed himself, and emptied “his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds.”

The alleged incident happened roughly an hour into the flight. The plane returned to Boston, where Cherilus was arrested.

Per the police report, Cherilus appeared to be drunk when he arrived at the airport.

Earlier this hour, Cherilus posted an apology on social media.

“The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 [a.m.],” Cherilus wrote. “In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew.”

He pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He’s due in court on October 11.

Cherilus spent nine seasons in the NFL — five with the Lions, two with the Colts, and two with the Buccaneers.