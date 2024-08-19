Former first-rounder Gosder Cherilus arrested for urinating on plane passenger

Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2008, has been arrested for disorderly conduct. He allegedly urinated on another passenger during a flight from Boston to Dublin.

Investigators reportedly believe he approached an elderly woman, exposed himself, and emptied “his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds.”

The alleged incident happened roughly an hour into the flight. The plane returned to Boston, where Cherilus was arrested.

Per the police report, Cherilus appeared to be drunk when he arrived at the airport.

Earlier this hour, Cherilus posted an apology on social media.

“The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 [a.m.],” Cherilus wrote. “In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew.”

He pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He’s due in court on October 11.

Cherilus spent nine seasons in the NFL — five with the Lions, two with the Colts, and two with the Buccaneers.