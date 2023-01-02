 Skip navigation
Former Jaguars offensive guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

  
Published January 2, 2023 12:06 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 5: Uche Nwaneri #77 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 5, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Former Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu Nwaneri died Friday in the Indiana home of his wife, Ron Wilkins of the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.

Nwaneri was in town from Georgia, and his wife found him unresponsive at 1 a.m. Friday. Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

The Jaguars made Nwaneri a fifth-round choice in 2007. He spent his entire career in Jacksonville, retiring after the 2013 season.

Nwaneri played 104 games with 92 starts.

In his final six seasons, Nwaneri missed only one game.