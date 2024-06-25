 Skip navigation
Former NFL edge rusher Chandler Jones avoids jail time in domestic violence case

  
Published June 24, 2024 08:42 PM

Former NFL edge rusher Chandler Jones received a suspended 90-day jail sentence on June 17 after receiving two domestic violence charges last fall, Taylor Lane of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

He will avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble and has no contact with the victim outside of Family Court orders.

Jones entered a no contest plea that led to one of his domestic violence charges being dismissed, per Lane.

Jones did not play in 2023, leaving the Raiders on Labor Day weekend after several troubling social media posts. The Raiders placed him on the non-football illness list Sept. 20 and released him 10 days later after he was arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order.

He was arrested again in October for the same reason, and on Feb. 5, Jones entered a plea of not guilty to two charges of violating a protective order.

Jones released a statement in February, saying he was “feeling much better.”

He was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract when he was released for conduct detrimental to the team.