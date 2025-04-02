 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former NFL offensive lineman John Vella dies at 74

  
Published April 2, 2025 04:09 PM

John Vella, an offensive lineman who started for the Oakland Raiders when they won Super Bowl XI, has died at the age of 74.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland’s Super Bowl XI Championship team,” the Raiders said in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time.”

Vella was a second-round draft pick of the Raiders in 1972 after an All-American senior season at USC. He played both guard and tackle for the Raiders for eight seasons, and then played a ninth and final season with the Vikings.

After retiring, Vella went into the sports memorabilia business that continued to thrive even after he was sued by the NFL in 2003 after an accusation that his merchandise sales were violating NFL trademarks. Vella said the league went after him but that Raiders owner Al Davis remained a supporter of his business.