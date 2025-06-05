Former NFL pass rusher Greg Hardy is arrested for assaulting a family member

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy has been arrested for assaulting a family member.

Via TMZ.com, Hardy was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. He remains jailed pending a bail hearing.

A sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2010, Hardy spent five seasons in Carolina before signing with the Cowboys in 2015. He had a career-high 15.0 sacks in 2013, earning a Pro Bowl berth and a spot on the All-Pro second team.

In 2014, he spent all but one game on the Commissioner-Exempt list while domestic violence charges against him were pending. He was suspended four games to start the 2015 season.

After his NFL career ended, he took up various forms of competitive fighting.