Former NFL player, coach Dick Jauron dies at 74

Former NFL player and head coach Dick Jauron died Saturday morning after a short cancer battle, The Daily Item in Massachusetts reports. Jauron was 74.

He was head coach of the Bears from 1999-2003, winning coach of the year honors in 2001 when Chicago went 13-3.

Jauron went 35-45 with the Bears.

The Lions hired him as defensive coordinator after he left the Bears, and he served as their interim head coach for five games of the 2005 season. Detroit went 1-4 with Jauron as head coach.

The Bills named him their head coach in 2006, and Jauron was 24-33 in 3 1/2 seasons.

His most recent coaching job was as defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2011-12.

Jauron also played in the league after the Lions made him a fourth-round pick in 1973 out of Yale. A safety, he played five seasons in Detroit and three in Cincinnati. He appeared in 100 games with 80 starts and made the Pro Bowl in 1974.