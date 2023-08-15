Former NFL RB Alex Collins dies at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins has died, the Ravens announced Monday night. Collins was 28.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

The Seahawks, the other NFL team Collins played for, said simply, “Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family.”

Collins starred at Arkansas with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He rushed for 3,703 yards and 36 touchdowns in his time in Fayetteville.

The Seahawks made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, and he played his rookie season there before landing in Baltimore. Collins had his best season in 2017 with the Ravens, gaining 1,160 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns.

He spent two seasons with the team before going back to Seattle.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

Collins last played in the NFL in 2021. He was with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL this spring.