Former NFL RB Rudi Johnson dies at 45

Former NFL running back Rudi Johnson has died. He was 45.

A fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2001, Johnson spent seven seasons in Cincinnati before finishing his career in 2008, with the Lions.

According to TMZ.com, Johnson died early Tuesday by suicide.

Johnson became the Bengals’ top tailback in 2003, after Corey Dillon was traded to the Patriots. In 2003, Johnson gained 957 yards rushing. He then had three straight 1,000-yard seasons, with 1,454 in 2004, 1,458 in 2005, and 1,309 in 2006. He had 12 rushing touchdowns each year.

Johnson had 5,979 career rushing yards, which puts him at 110th on the league’s all-time list.

We extend our condolences to Johnson’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates.