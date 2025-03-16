 Skip navigation
Former NFL receiver Paul Flatley dies at 84

  
Published March 16, 2025 05:18 PM

Former NFL receiver Paul Flatley, the UPI’s NFL offensive rookie of the year in 1963, has died. He was 84.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings (he was also drafted by the AFL’s Broncos), Flatley spent five seasons with the Vikings and three with the Falcons.

In 106 games with 96 starts, Flatley caught 305 passes for 4,905 yards and 24 touchdowns. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 1966.

His 51 catches were a rookie record for the Vikings until Randy Moss shattered it in 1998. (In 1976, Sammy White tied the record. All three players were named offensive rookie of the year.

Flatley was traded to the Falcons in 1968, when Norm Van Brocklin (Flatley’s coach in Minnesota) was hired by Atlanta.

We extend our condolences to Flatley’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.