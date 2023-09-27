Former NFL WR Mike Williams’s death is under investigation

The death of former NFL receiver Mike Williams has entailed multiple twists and turns. The latest is an eye-opener.

Via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times. police are investigating the passing of the Williams, who initially was injured last month in a construction accident.

Per the report, Williams’s grandmother and the mother of his daughter contacted Tampa police after they allegedly heard that someone had brought the drug Percocet to Williams. it allegedly happened on the same day Williams went into cardiac arrest.

“The nature of the crime is under review,” the Tampa police department told the Times via email. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office separately told the Times that the cause of death is “pending further study,” and that a case summary could not be released due to an “open active criminal investigation.”

Three of Williams’s close friends have told the Times that Williams was provided drugs by visitors.

Initial reports that Williams had died were erroneous. And he apparently wasn’t removed from life support as a precursor to passing away; he reportedly was improving.

Then came the cardiac arrest, potentially associated with the ingestion of Percocet, along with the medication he was being prescribed during his hospital stay.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of this one. If someone is responsible for Williams’s death, they need to be made accountable for the situation.

Williams played for the Buccaneers and the Bills from 2010 through 2014.