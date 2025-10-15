Former OL Charles Leno announces his retirement

Former NFL offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. announced his retirement on Tuesday.

His announcement came two years to the day after his wife, Jen, miscarried their fourth daughter, Paitynn, at the exact time (2:46 p.m.). Leno learned of her miscarriage while he was in Atlanta for a Commanders game against the Falcons.

He did not play.

“That day changed everything for me,” Leno wrote in an Instagram post. “It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself and most of all, it changed what matters most to me.”

The Bears selected Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He spent seven years with the Bears before they traded him to Washington.

The Commanders released him in the 2024 offseason, and he did not play last season.

Leno, 34, started 141 games at left tackle and played in 149.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.