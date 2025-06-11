 Skip navigation
Former Packers K Eddie Garcia dies at 65

  
Published June 10, 2025 09:05 PM

Former Packers kicker Eddie Garcia died June 5 at his home in Poygan, Wisconsin, the team announced. He was 65.

Garcia served as a member of the team’s board of directors.

The Packers drafted him in the 10th round in 1982, and he spent three seasons in the NFL. He pulled a muscle in the preseason of his rookie season, landing on injured reserve.

Garcia handled kickoffs in 1983 before taking over for Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud in 1984. Garcia kicked in seven games, going only 3-of-9 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points before he went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Al Del Greco replaced him.

Garcia was waived before the 1985 season.

A retired senior director with Oshkosh Defense of the Oshkosh Corporation, Garcia was elected to the Packers’ board in 2021 and served on the sales and marketing and Green Bay Packers Foundation committees.