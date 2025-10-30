Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets extension through 2032

Nearly six years ago, Matt Rhule parlayed serious interest from the Giants into a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers. Now, in his third season with Nebraska, possible interest in Rhule from other college programs has resulted in a new contract.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Rhule has agreed to a two-year extension, which will put him under contract through 2032.

The new deal also increases the buyout from $5 million to $15 million, which as a practical matter takes him out of play for other jobs in the 2026 hiring cycle. Currently, eight Power Four schools are looking for new coaches.

Per the report, the deal doesn’t increase Rhule’s base salary. However, in any year that the Cornhuskers qualify for the College Football Playoffs, Rhule’s base salary in each remaining year of the contract increases by $1 million.

The average value of the deal is $11.7 million. The two new years are worth $12.5 million each, with 90 percent of the contract guaranteed.

Under Rhule, Nebraska went 5-7 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. This year, Nebraska has a 6-2 record.