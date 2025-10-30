 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_csu_ninersatgiants_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_broncosattexans_251030.jpg
NFL preview: Broncos vs. Texans

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_csu_ninersatgiants_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_broncosattexans_251030.jpg
NFL preview: Broncos vs. Texans

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets extension through 2032

  
Published October 30, 2025 01:05 PM

Nearly six years ago, Matt Rhule parlayed serious interest from the Giants into a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers. Now, in his third season with Nebraska, possible interest in Rhule from other college programs has resulted in a new contract.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Rhule has agreed to a two-year extension, which will put him under contract through 2032.

The new deal also increases the buyout from $5 million to $15 million, which as a practical matter takes him out of play for other jobs in the 2026 hiring cycle. Currently, eight Power Four schools are looking for new coaches.

Per the report, the deal doesn’t increase Rhule’s base salary. However, in any year that the Cornhuskers qualify for the College Football Playoffs, Rhule’s base salary in each remaining year of the contract increases by $1 million.

The average value of the deal is $11.7 million. The two new years are worth $12.5 million each, with 90 percent of the contract guaranteed.

Under Rhule, Nebraska went 5-7 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. This year, Nebraska has a 6-2 record.