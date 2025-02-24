Former Rams and Dolphins running back Eddie Hill dies at 67

Eddie Hill, who spent six seasons playing running back in the NFL, has died at the age of 67.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Hill died. Hill had been battling brain cancer for several years.

After playing his college football at Memphis, Hill was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 1979 NFL draft. After two years with the Rams, Hill was traded to the Dolphins.

In his NFL career Hill had 120 carries for 443 yards, 26 catches for 171 yards, and 17 kickoff returns for 330 yards.