Former Rams QB Bryce Perkins is named to All-UFL team, despite missing three of 10 games

Former Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins has made the switch to the UFL. In his second season with the Michigan Panthers, Perkins has made the All-UFL team.

His selection comes despite missing three of 10 regular-season games due to an ankle injury — and being benched twice for backup Danny Etling.

Perkins nevertheless was named offensive player of the week three times in 2025. That apparently was enough to overcome finishing fourth in the league in passing yards. Perkins’s 1,342 yards trails Arlington quarterback Luis Perez (2,298 yards), D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu (2,153 yards), and Houston quarterback Jalan McClendon (1,464 yards).

With only eight teams in the league, that’s middle of the pack. Still, Perkins was named the lone All-UFL quarterback.

A former starter at Virginia, Perkins spent three seasons with the Rams. In 2022, he appeared in five regular-season games with one start.

It remains to be seen whether Perkins will be able to play in this weekend’s postseason game at Birmingham.