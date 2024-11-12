Former Rams, USC coach John Robinson dies at 89

John Robinson, former head coach of the Rams and a legendary head coach at USC, has died. He was 89.

After coaching the Trojans from 1976 through 1982, Robinson moved to the NFL. He led the Rams from 1983 to 1991. He left as the winningest coach in franchise history, a mark surpassed earlier this year by Sean McVay.

Robinson took the Rams to the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, winning four postseason games.

Robinson returned to USC in 1993, where he remained until 1997. He then coached UNLV from 1999 through 2004.

At USC, Robinson went 104-35-4. He led the Trojans to eight bowl games and won four Rose Bowls.

We extend our condolences to Robinson’s family, friends, players, and colleagues.

