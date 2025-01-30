 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Former Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert takes consulting job with Colorado State

  
Published January 30, 2025 04:19 PM

Former Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has a new job.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Colbert is joining Colorado State as a consultant.

Colbert retired as Pittsburgh’s G.M. after the 2022 draft, with Omar Khan getting promoted to the role. Colbert had been with the Steelers since 2000, joining the team as director of football operations. He was promoted to General Manager in 2010.

Thamel notes Colbert is set to work with head coach Jay Norvell to help build a football front office, much like those that have been springing up all around college football.