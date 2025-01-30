Former Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert takes consulting job with Colorado State

Former Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has a new job.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Colbert is joining Colorado State as a consultant.

Colbert retired as Pittsburgh’s G.M. after the 2022 draft, with Omar Khan getting promoted to the role. Colbert had been with the Steelers since 2000, joining the team as director of football operations. He was promoted to General Manager in 2010.

Thamel notes Colbert is set to work with head coach Jay Norvell to help build a football front office, much like those that have been springing up all around college football.