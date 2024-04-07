Former Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, one of the top draft prospects at his position, was arrested in Austin on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, KXAN News reports.

Sweat, 22, was arrested by Austin police and booked into Travis County jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $3,000.

He earned Big 12 defensive player of the year honors and won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in college football last season.

Sweat totaled a career-high 45 tackles, 18 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, one blocked kick and a two-yard touchdown reception in 2023 while starting eight of 14 games for the Longhorns.

He is projected as a first- or second-rounder during the NFL draft on April 25-27.