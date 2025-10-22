Former Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine works out for the Patriots

Lewis Cine, a safety who was a 2022 first-round pick of the Vikings, had a tryout with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Cine played only 10 defensive snaps during his time with the Vikings. He suffered a very serious leg injury during Week Four of his rookie year, ending that season, and when he returned for his second season he was used almost exclusively on special teams. The Vikings cut him before the 2024 season.

After catching on with the Bills in 2024 Cine played in one regular-season game for Buffalo. This year he joined the Eagles’ practice squad in January and was with them throughout the postseason and offseason but did not make the regular-season roster.

Cine was one of three defensive backs the Patriots worked out. They also took a look at Marcus Banks and Tre Hawkins.