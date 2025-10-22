 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine works out for the Patriots

  
Published October 22, 2025 04:56 AM

Lewis Cine, a safety who was a 2022 first-round pick of the Vikings, had a tryout with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Cine played only 10 defensive snaps during his time with the Vikings. He suffered a very serious leg injury during Week Four of his rookie year, ending that season, and when he returned for his second season he was used almost exclusively on special teams. The Vikings cut him before the 2024 season.

After catching on with the Bills in 2024 Cine played in one regular-season game for Buffalo. This year he joined the Eagles’ practice squad in January and was with them throughout the postseason and offseason but did not make the regular-season roster.

Cine was one of three defensive backs the Patriots worked out. They also took a look at Marcus Banks and Tre Hawkins.