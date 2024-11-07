 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Washington FB Don “Bull” Bosseler dies at 88

  
Published November 7, 2024 03:27 PM

Don “Bull” Bosseler, who played eight seasons for Washington, died Wednesday at his home in Atlanta, the College Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 88.

Bosseler was a four-year starter at fullback for the University of Miami from 1953-56. He earned unanimous first-team All-American as a senior after rushing for 723 yards. Miami went 8-1-1 that year and finished as the No. 6 team in the country.

He left Miami as the school’s second-leading rusher all time with 1,642 yards. His mark still ranks 21st in school annals.

Washington made him the ninth overall pick in the 1957 NFL draft, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 1959 with 644 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In his 96-game career, Bosseler rushed for 3,112 yards and 22 touchdowns. He retired as the team’s all-time leading rusher.

He is in the UM Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the UM Ring of Honor.