Former Washington FB Don “Bull” Bosseler dies at 88

Don “Bull” Bosseler, who played eight seasons for Washington, died Wednesday at his home in Atlanta, the College Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 88.

Bosseler was a four-year starter at fullback for the University of Miami from 1953-56. He earned unanimous first-team All-American as a senior after rushing for 723 yards. Miami went 8-1-1 that year and finished as the No. 6 team in the country.

He left Miami as the school’s second-leading rusher all time with 1,642 yards. His mark still ranks 21st in school annals.

Washington made him the ninth overall pick in the 1957 NFL draft, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 1959 with 644 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In his 96-game career, Bosseler rushed for 3,112 yards and 22 touchdowns. He retired as the team’s all-time leading rusher.

He is in the UM Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the UM Ring of Honor.