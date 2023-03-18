Foster Moreau visits Saints

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau went to LSU after growing up in Lousiana and he could be returning home to continue his playing career.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Moreau visited with the Saints as part of his search for a new job. Moreau has also met with the Bengals since the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Moreau appeared in 61 games for the Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He had 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his time with the AFC West club.

Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Adam Trautman, Miller Forristal, and Lucas Krull are already on the Saints tight end depth chart.