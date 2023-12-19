Four USFL teams survive merger with XFL

Four have survived. Four have not.

The combined USFL-XFL has informed the USFL Players Association, which has informed its members, that four teams from the USFL will survice for 2024: Michigan, Houston, Memphis, and Birmingham.

Gone are Pittsburgh, New Jersey, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

The XFL had teams last year in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, San Antonio, D.C., Seattle, St. Louis, and Las Vegas. Unless there will be two Houston-based teams, the XFL’s Roughnecks will be no more.

Presumably, four XFL teams will combine with the four surviving USFL teams to create a new eight-team league.

The combined league is due to debut in late March 2024.