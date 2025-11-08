 Skip navigation
Fox announces addition of Drew Brees to broadcasting lineup

  
Published November 7, 2025 10:32 PM

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees told Dan Patrick in August that Brees believes he’d instantly be a top-three game analyst. He now gets a chance to prove it.

Fox announced on Friday that Brees is joining the network. As Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.com has reported, Brees will work with Mark Sanchez’s former partner, Adam Amin.

Marchand reports the Brees’s contract runs at least through 2026. Brees had a pre-existing deal to call one of the Netflix games on Christmas Day.

Amin and Sanchez were the No. 6 team on Fox at the start of the season. It remains to be seen where Amin and Brees will land moving forward. It’s possible that they’ll become the No. 3 team, bumping Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston to No. 4. Which would relegate Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma to No. 5. Which would send Chris Meyers and Mark Schlereth to No. 6.

Brees aspires to be a No. 1 analyst, somewhere. Those jobs don’t come available very often. Currently, it’s Tom Brady at Fox, Tony Romo at CBS, Cris Collinsworth at NBC, Troy Aikman at ESPN, and Kirk Herbstreit at Prime Video.

In 2021, Brees called Notre Dame games at NBC, and he primarily worked the Football Night in America studio show. He called a Thanksgiving night game that year between the Bills and Saints, and he paired with Mike Tirico for the Raiders-Bengals wild-card game.

Heavy criticism of Brees’s performance in the playoff contest created the perception that his time with NBC fizzled because of it. Brees’s departure was characterized as being his decision.