Fox rejects Netflix request to use Tom Brady for Christmas game

If you want to watch A Very Brady Christmas this holiday season, you’ll need to use a streamer other than Netflx.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports that Fox rejected a request from Netflix to use Tom Brady an on-air partner Kevin Burkhardt for one of the two December 25 games.

It’s unknown whether Brady wanted to do it. The amount Netflix would have paid to Brady also isn’t known.

He has a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox. Netflix will pay $150 million for the two games.

Netflix will broadcast Chiefs at Steelers and Ravens at Texans on Christmas Day.

Fox should have done it. Putting Brady on a big game like that would have elevated his status as a broadcaster. It also would have given him another set of reps, as he tries to reach his full potential in his new career while not being permitted to attend production meetings or practices, due to his effort to buy a piece of the Raiders.

Netflix’s interest in Brady is obvious. They partnered for his roast, which despite his admitted regrets for doing it was a rousing success for Netflix.