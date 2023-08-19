Frank Reich: Bryce Young looked sharp, but he wanted to throw more

If Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had any disappointments about Friday night’s preseason game, it’s that he didn’t get to stay in long enough.

That’s the word from Panthers coach Frank Reich, who said after the game that Young played well but would have liked to throw more than he did. Young finished 3-for-6 for 35 yards, with one sack and no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I thought Bryce looked sharp,” Reich said. “I think he wanted to throw the ball more. He wanted to throw a little bit more, but I thought he looked sharp.”

Reich said Young handled the pass rush well, which is imperative for a rookie quarterback.

“I think he was seeing it really well. They did blitz a few times. We’ll see the film but I think we made the right protection call every time. I just felt like he was comfortable and poised in the pocket and seeing what he was supposed to see,” Reich said.

The Panthers’ first stringers were generally out played by the Giants’ first stringers, and the Giants led 21-3 at halftime before the Panthers made it close in the fourth quarter and lost 21-19. But Reich still sounds satisfied with the most important priority, which is the development of his No. 1 pick quarterback.