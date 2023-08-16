Frank Reich: We need to have a better outing offensively this week

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young made his preseason debut against the Jets last week and he played three series, but he’s still waiting to lead his first scoring drive.

The Panthers were shut out with and without Young on the field against the Jets last Saturday and their offensive performance led to a meeting of the offensive line immediately after the game. They face the Giants this week and head coach Frank Reich said he expects “a really good challenge” because of how aggressive Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is when calling a game.

Reich wants to see Young and the rest of the unit rise to the occasion.

“Obviously, we want to have some success out there, move the ball, make first downs and score some points,” Reich said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “Just play more consistently as an offensive unit. This isn’t just Bryce, but be better on third down, get our run game going a little bit. Just overall, on offense, we need to have a better outing.”

The Panthers will wait until the regular season to go through the full process of putting together game plans and scheming against specific defenses, but some better production from the vanilla offense would be a good sign of how things will go once the scores count.