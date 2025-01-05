Frankie Luvu, Brandon Coleman questionable to return

The main objective for the Commanders today was to get out of Arlington without a major injury. That’s why they pulled starting quarterback Jayden Daniels at halftime.

The team had two concerning injuries within a minute of each other in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was injured on a 12-yard run by Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn with 14:36 remaining.

Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman is questionable to return with a knee injury. He was hurt on Marcus Mariota’s 22-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus with 13:42 remaining.

The Cowboys lead 19-16 with 7:02 remaining.