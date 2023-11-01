Frankie Luvu named NFC defensive player of the week

The Panthers got their first win of the 2023 season last Sunday and linebacker Frankie Luvu had a big hand in making it happen.

Luvu had 12 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed during the 15-13 victory. The 12 tackles are tied for the second-most Luvu has recorded in a game during his career and it is the most he has had in a game this season.

The NFL recognized Luvu’s effort by naming him the NFC defensive player of the week for Week Eight.

It’s the first time that Luvu has taken the award and the latest sign of Luvu’s transition from special teamer to key defensive player in Carolina.