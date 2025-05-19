 Skip navigation
Fred Warner, 49ers agree to three-year extension

  
Published May 19, 2025 05:01 PM

The 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner have made it across the goal line.

According to multiple reports, Warner and San Francisco have agreed to a three-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through 2029.

It was reported on Sunday that the two sides were close to a deal.

The initial Monday afternoon reports indicate Warner will make $63 million on his new contract with $56 million guaranteed.

Warner, 28, was seeking a new deal despite having two years remaining on his previous contract. But with a $29.2 million cap hit in 2025, it behooved both sides to get an extension done.

A third-round pick in 2018, Warner has become one of the league’s best at his position. He’s been an AP first-team All-Pro for three consecutive seasons and four times overall. He also has not missed a game since 2021, playing 94 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in 2024.

In 115 career games, Warner has recorded 36 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, 10.0 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and 10 interceptions.

The 49ers have now reached extensions with Warner, quarterback Brock Purdy, and tight end George Kittle over the last few weeks.