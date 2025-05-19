Report: 49ers, Fred Warner very close to finalizing a contract extension

The 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner are reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a new contract.

Warner’s camp and the team are very close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Warner said on Saturday that after tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy got new deals this offseason, he feels good about the direction the 49ers are heading in with getting deals done now so that they can focus on football during football season.

“I think it’s obviously worked out really well being able to knock those things out earlier,” Warner said. “Allowing us to focus just purely on ball and getting better as a team, so things are moving in the right direction.”

The 28-year-old Warner was a 2018 third-round draft pick of the 49ers who has been chosen as a first-team All-Pro in four of his seven seasons in San Francisco.

Warner still has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $95 million contract, but he has a $29.2 million salary cap hit this season, and it would make sense for both sides to structure an extension so that Warner gets more money in future years while lowering his cap number for this year. That deal should get done soon.