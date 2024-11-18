 Skip navigation
Fred Warner: Loss to Seahawks is just infuriating

  
Published November 18, 2024 06:56 AM

The 49ers had a lead over an NFC West opponent at home in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but that turned out to be a bad thing for the third time in three chances this season.

After blowing leads against the Rams and Cardinals, the 49ers made it a clean sweep against the Seahawks. Geno Smith’s touchdown run with 12 seconds left lifted the Seahawks to a win and left the 49ers at 5-5 overall and 1-3 in the division.

Linebacker Fred Warner said after the game that he doesn’t like to think of the 49ers as a team that flops in those situations, but admitted it is impossible to do otherwise when it keeps happening.

“It’s just infuriating, honestly,” Warner said, via 49ers Webzone.com. “It’s not like us, but that’s just what we’ve shown this year. So I guess until we stop doing that, then that’s who we are.”

The 49ers’ history provides reason to think the team will pull it all together in the final weeks, but injuries have taken a toll on a team that hasn’t yet shown the necessary consistency to make another deep playoff run this season.