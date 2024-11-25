Fred Warner: Sunday’s loss was embarrassing

The 49ers were shorthanded in Green Bay on Sunday as injuries left the team without quarterback Brock Purdy, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa and others, but linebacker Fred Warner didn’t use that as an excuse for how the team played.

Warner did not mince any words after a 38-10 loss to the Packers dropped them to 5-6 on the season. The Packers ran for 169 yards and outscored the Niners 21-3 in the second half to run away with the game.

“This is probably one of the worst ones I’ve been a part of,” Warner said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It is embarrassing.”

Warner said the team has to “take it on the chin, take it like a man and move on” because they will be back on the field for another tough test this week. They’ll travel to Buffalo for a Sunday night game against a well-rested Bills team coming off of its bye week and another loss will leave the 49ers in precarious position when it comes to making it back to the postseason.