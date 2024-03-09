Free agency begins in just two days

The Super Bowl happened less than four weeks ago. But the NFL machine never stops rolling.

In only two days, free agency begins. Yeah, yeah, yeah. It doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. But it starts on Monday at noon ET, when teams can begin making offers and striking tentative deals with the agents who represent free agents.

It will happen quickly, for plenty ofl players. By 12:30 p.m. ET or so, we’ll start to hear about agreements that have been reached — with the numbers likely embellished, exaggerated, and/or fabricated.

Teams need to move quickly. They have a target list. They begin calling the candidates. They need to know what the first one will do, so that they can move onto the second one, if necessary. And so on.

By Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, when the process officially starts, plenty of deals will be done. Then comes the second wave, as the money dips and players who didn’t get what they wanted start considering one-year contracts and a chance to do it all over again next year.

Either way, Free Agency 2024 starts on Monday at noon ET. Here are our top 100 free agents. We’ll be tracking every move. Every deal. And we’ll track down the truth about all of the deals that are done.