Free agent CB Rasul Douglas doesn’t think he’ll return to Green Bay

  
Published June 23, 2025 11:21 AM

Free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas is still looking for a new team. He doesn’t think that team will be the Packers.

Asked by a Packers fan on social media whether he’ll sign with Green Bay after the departure of cornerback Jaire Alexander, Douglas indicated that the Packers have shown no interest.

Don’t think that will happen buddy,” Douglas wrote.

Douglas played some of his best football for the Packers, intercepting 10 passes in his 36 games in Green Bay. But the Packers traded him to the Bills during the 2023 season, and it sounds like a return is not in the cards.

The 30-year-old Douglas started 15 games for the Bills last season and could compete for a starting job somewhere in the NFL this season, but he’s still waiting for the right contract offer.