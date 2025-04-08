 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent DE DeMarcus Walker visiting Giants on Wednesday

  
Published April 8, 2025 07:44 PM

Free agent pass rusher DeMarcus Walker is visiting the Giants on Wednesday, Peter Schrager of ESPN reports.

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen coached Walker in Tennessee in 2022.

The Bears released Walker on Feb. 21, and he has remained a free agent since. Walker was scheduled to make $5.2 million in base salary and count $5.916 million against the Bears’ cap.

He started all 17 games for the Bears last season but totaled only 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Broncos made Walker a second-round pick in 2017, and he spent four seasons in Denver, one in Houston, one in Tennessee and two in Chicago.

Walker, 30, signed a three year, $21 million contract with the Bears in 2023 when he last was a free agent. He had $15.65 million in guaranteed money.