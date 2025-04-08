Free agent DE DeMarcus Walker visiting Giants on Wednesday

Free agent pass rusher DeMarcus Walker is visiting the Giants on Wednesday, Peter Schrager of ESPN reports.

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen coached Walker in Tennessee in 2022.

The Bears released Walker on Feb. 21, and he has remained a free agent since. Walker was scheduled to make $5.2 million in base salary and count $5.916 million against the Bears’ cap.

He started all 17 games for the Bears last season but totaled only 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Broncos made Walker a second-round pick in 2017, and he spent four seasons in Denver, one in Houston, one in Tennessee and two in Chicago.

Walker, 30, signed a three year, $21 million contract with the Bears in 2023 when he last was a free agent. He had $15.65 million in guaranteed money.