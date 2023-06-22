Free agent Kareem Hunt confident he will have a new team soon

Several veteran running backs remain free agents, including Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott , Kareem Hunt , Leonard Fournette, J.D. McKissic , Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead.

One of those, Hunt, expressed confidence he will have a new home soon.

“I’m just being patient ,” Hunt told Jeff Schudel of the news-hearld.com on Wednesday during Hunt’s annual football camp. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.

“I’m not frustrated at all. It’s going to work itself out. Right now I’m just here to enjoy time with my family and show these kids a good time at this football camp. I know it’s all going to work out at the end of the day.”

A report last week indicated the Commanders have made inquiries about Hunt, but Hunt wasn’t giving away anything.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt said. “I’m enjoying my time at this football camp and focused on my body and my mind. I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

He spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, but they did not attempt to re-sign him. The Browns reportedly believe Hunt has lost speed .

Hunt, 27, averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and a career-low 6.0 yards per catch last season with his longest play covering 24 yards.