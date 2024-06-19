Free agent LT David Bakhtiari hopes to play a couple more years

David Bakhtiari has played 13 games and missed 38 the past three seasons as his balky left knee has failed him. He underwent a fifth surgical procedure, giving the former All-Pro left tackle optimism about continuing his career.

The Packers released Bakhtiari in March, four months after another major surgery on the knee that he originally injured in a Dec. 31, 2020, game.

“A lot of other people wanted me to just kind of grit through it, but no one experiences what you truly experience,” Bakhtiari said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “Look, I’ve been gritting through it for three years. I’m in constant pain. I’m so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.”

Bakhtiari, 32, has received interest, but he wants to make sure “there’s no question marks” before committing to a team. He could sign anytime from the start of training camp to the beginning of the season depending on how his rehab progresses.

“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m not a reliever guy. I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”