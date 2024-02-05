Frisman Jackson will not return as Steelers receivers coach

With a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, the Steelers are making some additional changes to their coaching staff.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Frisman Jackson will not return as the team’s receivers coach.

Jackson had been with Pittsburgh for the last two seasons.

Dulac also notes that the futures of quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner are currently unclear. Sullivan and Faulkner were co-offensive coordinators after the Steelers fired Matt Canada during the season.

Jackson was previously the Panthers’ receivers coach from 2020-2021 under former head coach Matt Rhule. He also served as the Titans receivers coach in 2017.

Jackson, 44, played 34 games for the Browns from 2002-2005. He caught 40 passes for 490 yards with a touchdown.