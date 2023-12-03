Frustrated Dalvin Cook won’t lobby for more touches

Running back Dalvin Cook joined the Jets with big dreams. As the conclusion to his seventh NFL season comes into focus, it’s been the exact opposite.

Cook, who had a career-low one carry on Black Friday against the Dolphins, isn’t happy with his role.

“For any guy that has produced in this league, it’s frustrating,” Cook told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “You want to be productive.”

In 11 games, Cook has 50 carries for 162 yards. Starter Breece Hall has 124 attempts, with 569 yards.

“I was hoping just to be in the right situation for me,” Cook told Cimini. “Like I said, I want an opportunity. I feel great. My body is ready to roll. I was just hoping for a great opportunity.”

Cook told Cimini he won’t ask to be released, because his family has settled in New Jersey. Even if he doesn’t request his freedom, the Jets could cut him loose once they’re eliminated from playoff contention, hopeful that another team will claim his contract on waivers and save the Jets the remainder of his $7 million salary.

Cook told Cimini that the former Vikings running back won’t ask for more touches.

“Honestly, I feel like if you put my tape on, I proved myself in this league,” he said. “I don’t go beg for carries. I feel like I was brought here for a reason.”

Whatever the reason, it hasn’t worked out. For anyone. Even if Cook doesn’t want to leave New Jersey, an opportunity could arise to land with a contender as the playoffs approach.

If the Jets aren’t going to use him, why not cut the cord and let him chase a championship somewhere else?