Full practices for Najee Harris, T.J. Watt Tuesday

The Steelers had some participation upgrades on Tuesday’s practice report.

Running back Najee Harris and edge rusher T.J. Watt were both full participants in practice on Tuesday. Monday’s estimated injury report said both players would have sat out in order to rest and Tuesday’s shift suggests they’ll be good to go against the Browns on Thursday.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee, rest) also got bumped up to full participation. Cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) is listed as full for the second day in a row and will need to be activated from injured reserve to play Thursday.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle) remained out and is on track to miss this week. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, guard Isaac Seumalo, and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward were listed as resting for the second day in a row.