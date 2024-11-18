Gabe Davis believed to have a torn meniscus

Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis’s season might be over.

Davis injured his knee in Sunday’s 52-6 loss to the Lions and NFL Media reports that he is believed to have a torn meniscus. Tests are still being done to evaluate the injury.

Surgery is the expected outcome for Davis, although it remains to be seen if he needs a trim or a full repair. Davis would be definitely be done for the year with a full repair, but the timing of the injury and the state of the 2-9 Jaguars might mean he’s finished playing either way.

Davis signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason. He has 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns this season.