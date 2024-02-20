Gabe Davis hints that he’ll be leaving Buffalo

A month ago, Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis said he expected to test free agency, but was open to staying in Buffalo. Now Davis is hinting that his days in Buffalo are done.

Davis posted a video on social media that serves as a retrospective of his four years with the Bills, and although Davis didn’t specifically state that he’s leaving, it comes across like a farewell message.

It’s possible that Davis and his agent have engaged in preliminary contract talks with the Bills, and that Davis has realized the sides are far enough apart that he’ll be signing elsewhere when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next month.

That’s not a surprise, given that the Bills still have to make some roster moves just to get under the 2024 salary cap. Buffalo’s first priority is going to have to be shedding or restructuring veteran contracts, not re-signing veterans who are going to want more money.

So after four seasons in Buffalo, it appears likely that Davis will be playing elsewhere in 2024.