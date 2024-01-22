Gabe Davis plans to test free agency, but is open to staying in Buffalo

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has finished his four-year rookie contract and is now prepared to test the free agency market.

Davis told reporters in the Bills’ locker room today that he expects to see what other teams are ready to offer him when free agency begins in March before he makes any decisions about where he’s playing in 2024 and beyond.

Although Davis said he remains open to staying in Buffalo, he wants to know what else is out there.

Realistically, it may be tough for the Bills to make Davis his best offer. Buffalo is currently projected to be well over the 2024 salary cap. Although the Bills will make the moves they need to make to get under the cap, they probably won’t be big spenders in free agency, either in keeping their own free agents or signing players from other teams.

So don’t be surprised if Sunday was Davis’s last game in a Bills uniform.