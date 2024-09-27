 Skip navigation
Gabe Davis questionable, Evan Engram out for Jaguars

  
Published September 27, 2024 04:08 PM

The Jaguars may be down two targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed as questionable to play with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice all this week.

Tight end Evan Engram definitely won’t be available. He’s set to miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Safety Darnell Savage (quad), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), and linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee) are listed as questionable along with Davis. All of them were limited in practice on Friday.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun (foot) didn’t practice this week and he is the only other Jaguars player ruled out for Sunday’s divisional matchup.