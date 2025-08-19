Gabe Davis set to visit Bills after Steelers

A reunion between the Bills and wide receiver Gabe Davis could be coming.

Davis is planning to visit the Bills tomorrow after a follow-up with the Steelers today, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Steelers had medical concerns about Davis after a previous visit. He was cut after just one year of the three-year contract he signed in 2024 with the Jaguars after a meniscus injury in his left knee cut his first season in Jacksonville short.

The 26-year-old Davis was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Bills and spent his first four NFL seasons in Buffalo. He had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns with the Bills and set an NFL postseason record with four touchdown catches in a divisional playoff game against the Chiefs in 2021.

Davis has also had visits with the Saints, Giants and 49ers this offseason.