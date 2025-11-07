 Skip navigation
Games disappear from Dolphins’ locker room, too

  
Published November 7, 2025 09:18 AM

The Ravens aren’t the only struggling team that removed games from the locker room.

Via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, games are gone from the Dolphins’ locker room, too.

A Pop-A-Shot game, another basketball hoop, and a card table are MIA in Miami.

“Honestly, I got beat and I got mad and I just broke the whole thing,” left tackle Patrick Paul said, via Habib. “No, I’m kidding. But yeah, I don’t know. Wanted to redecorate, I guess.”

Receiver Jaylen Waddle said the move is “not necessarily” tied to the team’s struggles. “I think there’s a lot of furniture being moved around here,” Waddle said, via Habib.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones ultimately spilled the tea, comparing the move to the one that happened in Baltimore.

“We just want to focus on the little things,” Jones said, adding that it was a decision by the players, not the coaches.

The question is whether it will make a difference. There’s an argument to be made that, at this point, it won’t matter.

But even if the playoffs are a pipe dream for the Dolphins, they can do enough (in theory) to earn a fifth season for head coach Mike McDaniel.