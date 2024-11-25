Gardner Minshew hurt, Desmond Ridder in at QB for Raiders

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew exited today’s game against the Broncos with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Minshew was sacked and went down hard on his non-throwing shoulder and was replaced with backup Desmond Ridder.

The Broncos led 26-19 with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter at the time Minshew exited, so Ridder was going to need to lead a miraculous comeback, and that didn’t happen. Ridder was strip-sacked on his second play for what will likely be a game-sealing turnover.

It’s been an ugly season in Las Vegas, and it’s only getting uglier.