Gardner Minshew hurt, Desmond Ridder in at QB for Raiders

  
Published November 24, 2024 07:11 PM

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew exited today’s game against the Broncos with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Minshew was sacked and went down hard on his non-throwing shoulder and was replaced with backup Desmond Ridder.

The Broncos led 26-19 with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter at the time Minshew exited, so Ridder was going to need to lead a miraculous comeback, and that didn’t happen. Ridder was strip-sacked on his second play for what will likely be a game-sealing turnover.

It’s been an ugly season in Las Vegas, and it’s only getting uglier.