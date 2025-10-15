 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson didn’t practice Wednesday, but Jets aren’t ruling him out

  
Published October 15, 2025 04:53 PM

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson avoided a major injury to his knee on Sunday, but he still could miss time.

Wilson missed Wednesday’s practice, and it’s too early to know if he will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

We’ll see how he progresses during the week,” coach Aaron Glenn said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

Wilson reportedly hyperextended his knee.

The Jets’ leading receiver has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hip) also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and rookie Arian Smith are the only healthy wide receivers on the active roster, and they have a combined four catches this season. Brandon Smith, Trenton Irwin, Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams are on the practice squad.

Linebacker Cam Jones (hip) and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) also didn’t practice.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion) and linebacker Ja’Markis Weston (groin) were full participants.