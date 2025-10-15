Garrett Wilson didn’t practice Wednesday, but Jets aren’t ruling him out

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson avoided a major injury to his knee on Sunday, but he still could miss time.

Wilson missed Wednesday’s practice, and it’s too early to know if he will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

“We’ll see how he progresses during the week,” coach Aaron Glenn said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

Wilson reportedly hyperextended his knee.

The Jets’ leading receiver has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hip) also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and rookie Arian Smith are the only healthy wide receivers on the active roster, and they have a combined four catches this season. Brandon Smith, Trenton Irwin, Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams are on the practice squad.

Linebacker Cam Jones (hip) and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) also didn’t practice.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion) and linebacker Ja’Markis Weston (groin) were full participants.