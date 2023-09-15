Garrett Wilson empowering Zach Wilson “because of the effect” belief has on people

Before the start of the regular season, Aaron Rodgers said he was comfortable talking about the Jets going to the Super Bowl because “there’s a part of that is speaking things into existence, the idea of a manifestation.”

Rodgers won’t be part of any more Jets games on the field this season, but it seems his approach has rubbed off on the team. While Rodgers’ torn Achilles and Zach Wilson’s return to the starting lineup hasn’t generated much outside confidence in the team’s chances, the messages from inside the team have universally been about their faith and belief in the quarterback’s ability to handle the job.

On Thursday, wide receiver Garrett Wilson explained why he believes it is important for him and the rest of the team to vocalize their feelings.

“Just because of the effect that can have on people,” Wilson said during a media availability. “Belief, people believing in you, people that you get to work with every day believing in you. Sometimes it can seem like the world is against you, but it’s never really the case. We always got our guy’s back. It can be tough playing ball, especially playing quarterback, in this part of the world. Because of that, and all the other things, we always want to make sure we got our brother’s back. If he doesn’t know that, then I’m doing my job wrong. I want to make sure I give him all the empowerment in the world, and I know all the other guys feel the same about it.”

It’s easier to express positive feelings in the wake of a win like the Jets had on Monday night and further tests will come if the team finds rougher sailing in the coming weeks, but, for now, everyone is on the same page when it comes to supporting their quarterback.

